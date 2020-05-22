Street Power Football is a new action arcade sports game which will test players’ skill to become the best freestyle athlete in the game.

With a customisable character, the player will be the protégé of street footballer Sean Garnier, and will master the three styles of the sport to reign supreme. The game boasts a roster of famous faces like Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Melody Donchet, Raquel Benetti, and lots more, and they will teach the player tricks and superpowers to give them the edge over their competition.

Street Power Football also features six unique game modes: the Become King story mode, dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, and Elimination. The street stages sound ever-so-enticing while we’re in lockdown, and the player will globe-trot from Berlin to Seoul.

Developed by Gamajun Games, the game has local and online party play for a maximum of four players. Last but not least, Street Power Football doesn’t skimp on style, and players will look forward to customising their team with street fashion, custom emotes, and tattoos. Oh, and it’s titled Street Power Soccer if you’re in North America.

Street Power Football will come to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in summer.

