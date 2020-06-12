BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive have revealed Stray, a game about a lost cat in a strange city, and it’s in development for PC and PlayStation 5.

Stray is set in a neon-soaked city populated by robots. Remnants of human habitation linger, like air conditioning units, graffiti, and garbage bins, but this is clearly a very different world to ours. And, the cat has a backpack. Promising action, exploration, and puzzle-solving, BlueTwelve Studio wanted to tell a new story about the future from a unique perspective.

“We are inspired everyday by Murtaugh and Riggs, our two cats,” said the studio in a post to the PlayStation Blog. “Most of the team are cat owners as well, giving us all a lot of helpful first-hand references. Cats are always so playful, cute and lovingly annoying that it’s an endless stream of gameplay ideas for us.” I can confirm that all of these claims about cats are true.

“Exploring the strange world we are building feels really fresh when you’re sneaking under a car, or walking the rooftops with the inhabitants below unaware of your presence. Or if you want them to be aware, you can just meow endlessly to annoy them,” explained BlueTwelve Studios. The cat will buddy up with a drone, called B12, and they will travel together to discover how to get home in their treacherous surroundings.

Stray comes to PC and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Watch the trailer below.



