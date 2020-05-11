Steam may let users earn discounts for future game purchases with a loyalty system, according to one of the developers of SteamDB (via IGN).

Valve has not announced a loyalty system for Steam, so we must take this information with a pinch of salt. Yet, it would be an interesting move to attract and maintain interest and attachment to Steam over its competitors. Exclusivity agreements with Epic Games are affecting the rival distribution platform, but not by a lot. For example, Metro Exodus sold approximately 200,000 copies in its first few days on Steam after its twelve month exclusivity period on the Epic Game Store. In any event, we’ll let you know if anything further comes of this loyalty system.