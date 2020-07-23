State of Decay 3 was announced at Microsft's July Showcase, with a snowbound trailer featuring a zombified deer.

The game looks cold, desolate, and bleak—all things you may expect from a zombie apocalypse. Check out the trailer:

The game is described as “the next evolution in State of Decay,” and, true enough, it looks like a leap forward for the series—albeit in gameplay-free, pre-rendered form, but the mood feels different.

It's the first game that developer Undead Labs has made since being bought by Microsoft, in 2018, and it could be exactly the sort of exclusive to bolster the appeal of the Xbox Series X next generation—especially considering it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

No release date was given for State of Decay 3.