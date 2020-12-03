The latest game to benefit from some lovely next-generation enhancements for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is State of Decay 2, with developer Undead Labs announcing a bunch of new additions and tweaks.

Naturally, there's the visual increase of 60FPS and up to 1080p/4K resolution (for the Series S and Series X respectively) but also added is a new Lethal Difficulty, where open-world resources are said to be scarce, enemies now do more damage, Plague Hearts are everywhere, and freak zombies have been replaced with their tougher blood plague variants.

On top of this, the studio has also launched the Stay Frosty pack for the game, which adds a dozen themed items that can be earned or discovered, which is available for free for a limited time. You can check out a pair of videos for the new optimised content below.

Recently, Xbox revealed State of Decay 3 was in the works back in July during the Microsoft conference, though no release date has yet been announced for that one. For now State of Decay 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.