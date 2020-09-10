Fortnite's latest update for the ongoing Fortnite Nexus War chapter has seen the battle royale shooter welcome Iron Man's Stark Industries building to the map, allowing them to explore the iconic comic book location.

Thanks to the new addition, players can now summon powers during the game based on several Avengers' abilities, including Thor's Mjolnir Strike and Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets to name but two. Of course, you'll want more things to use them on, and that's why Galactus himself has started sending enemy Drones to patrol the battlefield too.

In addition to the map update, the latest patch—v14.10—will see a new mode coming to the game known as Marvel Knockout, which is similar to the previous Operation: Knockout LTE, only with the ability for your team to utilise superpowers to achieve victory.

The update is live in Fortnite now, and you can check out a trailer below. It is worth noting that if you used to sign to the game using Apple, you'll no longer be able to after tomorrow as part of the ongoing dispute between Epic Games and Apple.