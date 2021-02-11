2005 FPS Star Wars: Republic Commando may be heading to the Nintendo Switch soon thanks to studio Aspyr Media.

The potential leak comes by the way of dataminer NWPlayer123 (spotted by Nintendo Enthusiast) who uncovered a listing on the Nintendo Store servers that listed the game and attibuted it to Aspyr, who were previously responsible for porting Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year as well as a recent remaster of Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer for the same formats.

The game, which originally launched for the Xbox and PC more than fifteen years ago, puts you in the boots of a four-person squad of clone commandos in an adventure set during the era of the prequel movies and was very warmly recieved by fans and press alike though, perhaps criminally, never got a sequel.

There's been no confirmation from Aspyr, Nintendo or Star Wars license holder Lucasfilm Games, so take this news with the required pinch of salt, but it would be a decent addition to Nintendo's handheld all the same. We'll keep you in the loop should an official announcement turn up.