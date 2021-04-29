It has been announced that 2019's excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be getting a full Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release later this year.

The news came from the official Star Wars website during the reveal of the space saga's annual Star Wars Day celebrations on May 4. Though more details are to be revealed at a later date, it appears that these versions will include a more substantial upgrade to the previously released "optimisation" patch that the game recieved back in January. The new versions will also be offered as a free upgrade to those that already own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions too.

Elsewhere, the day will be marked with a host of discounts and bundles across nearly every currently available Star Wars title across a multitude of platforms, including a Star Wars Triple Bundle featuring Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in case you need a reminder is a most excellent adventure set in the period following the execution of all Jedi, and follows Cal Kestis after he's forced out of hiding by bounty hunters. You can check out our review of the game here, which is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.