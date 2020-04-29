EA confirmed that Star Wars Battlefront 2’s The Battle of Scarif is the game’s last content update (via PC Gamer).

The Age of Rebellion continues with the return of Scarif to Supremacy, Co-Op and Instant Action today. Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4 maps also arrive to Instant Action. Rey, Kylo Ren and Emperor Palpatine are getting their movie appearances from The Rise of Skywalker, and new attack and defend missions are available in Instant Action, letting players enjoy co-op maps while playing in single-player mode with AI. Moreover, Crait has been added to Heroes Vs. Villains and Hero Showdown, and the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer have been added to co-op missions.

Though chunky content updates are over, the developer will support Star Wars Battlefront 2 with challenges and events from now onwards. “Developing characters, worlds, and experiences set in this amazing galaxy that is Star Wars is an honor, and it has continued to be a remarkable, challenging, and ultimately rewarding journey for the entire team. Knowing that we have a passionate community of millions of players and Star Wars fans—just like ourselves—along on the ride, is the greatest inspiration we could ever have," said creative director Dennis Brännvall.

“Community means even more in times when we need to stay physically apart. This is why we encourage you a bit extra to share your #StayandPlay stories on social media. We hope that Star Wars Battlefront II and the upcoming The Battle on Scarif Update will inspire you to keep playing and sharing,” concluded Brännvall. The patch notes in their entirety may be found here.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

