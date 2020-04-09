Stadia Pro is going free, announced Google, for two months to anyone who signs up for the subscription service (via GamesIndustry.biz).

“We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory,” stated Phil Harrison, vice president and general manager of Stadia. “Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months.” This offer includes Destiny 2, GRID, Thumper, and any games that the subscriber purchases on the store.

These games won’t be lost if the user cancels their Stadia Pro subscription once the two months are over, either. And those who are already Stadia Pro subscribers will be getting the next two months free of charge. Google also mentioned that its support team has been “significantly impacted” by the pandemic and is currently “not running at full capacity.” As such, it advises new users to use the automated help centre and refer to the Getting Started Walkthrough.

Subscribers are able to determine their data usage in Stadia, but the company has qualified that the lockdowns and social isolations have affected the service’s defaults. “We’ve always adjusted bandwidth use based on a variety of in-home and local internet factors. To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p,” it stated.

