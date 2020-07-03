Spiders, the developer of the fantasy ARPG GreedFall, is going to reveal a new game.

However, it is unlikely that we’re looking at GreedFall 2, because Spiders has not made a sequel to any of the eight games in its portfolio. GreedFall did get nominations for Best RPG at the 2019 Titanium Awards, for Game, Original Role Playing at the NAVGTR Awards, and for Best Message-Bearer Game, Best Artistic Design, and Best Game Setting at the Pégases Awards 2020. Perhaps this reception has led to the developer reviewing its approach to its games. We’ll have to wait until July 7 for a real reveal.

