Sony affirmed that it will continue to prioritise development of “narrative-driven, single-player” games for the PlayStation 5 (via Push Square).

It’s unsurprising, since its studios’ skills shine with these sorts of games. We thought Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was “phenomenal” with “immense scale,” Horizon: Zero Dawn’s Aloy was “embodiment of courage,” and we called The Last of Us “one of the finest game experiences of this generation.” Nevertheless, the next generation offers new and unknown opportunities, and who would blame Sony for taking the bit between its teeth?

Seems that Sony isn’t too interested in chopping and changing its creative vision with the advent of the PlayStation 5. “We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games,” said head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst in a recent interview. “At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios.”

Hulst was the co-founder and managing director of Guerrilla Games, which was well-known for the first-person shooter series, Killzone. After Killzone Shadow Fall, it made sci-fi action-adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn, which was a proper surprise that paid off. Hulst knows all about leaps into the unknown, but he’s also got a lot of responsibility regarding the next generation of gaming. Still, the PlayStation 5 has an exciting future ahead, with novel immersive technology and launch exclusives.