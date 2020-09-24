Sony has clarified to fans that the upcoming Spider-Man: Remastered edition—which spruces up the 2018 tale of the web slinger's adventures to take advantage of the increased hardware power of the PlayStation 5—will not be offered as a free upgrade to existing owners of the PlayStation 4 original game.

In a statement offered up to Kotaku, Sony said that "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered."

So the takeaway seems that, if you want your hands on Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PlayStation 5, you'll definitely have to buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and either: get the Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 from the off or buy it as an additional bolt-on once you've got your free upgrade to your PS4 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Hopefully that makes sense.

Sony added they have "no plans" at the current time to offer Spider-Man: Remastered as a seperate purchase, though they do note that the standard version of Marvel's Spider-Man from PS4 will indeed be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5, so if you're not up for the extra expenditure you'll still be able to play it without the fancy upgrades such as support for ray tracing, new upgraded art assets and a silky-smooth 60FPS framerate.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered will be available as part of the Ultimate Edition for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales day and date with the launch of PlayStation 5 on November 12 (US, Canada) and November 19 (Europe)