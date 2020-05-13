Sony has stated that worldwide total shipments for PlayStation 4 have reached 110.4 million units, in its latest fiscal year report (via Gematsu).

Its own forecast has been topped, with a total of 13.6 million units sold in this year, and a contributing total of 1.5 million units sold at the end of this fiscal year. This is actually a year-on-year decrease of 1.1 million units from last year, but Sony still seems to be happy about the results. It is a lot of profit, after all. Additionally, 5.1 million more people signed up for PlayStation Plus compared to this time last year, accumulating a total of 41.5 million PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Moreover, PlayStation 4 titles saw significant growth in this fiscal year, with 59.6 million units in the final quarter. Of these, 66 per cent were for full game digital downloads, which is a year-on-year increase of over 20 per cent. With the PlayStation 5 on the horizon, Sony seems to be well-equipped to boost sales of the current generation to support the launch of the next generation. Notably, the company has been reticent to reveal the price point of the PlayStation 5, and will allegedly pare down production of the product due to its expensive components.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch later this year.

