Publisher Rebellion has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of popular snipe-em-up Sniper Elite 4 will be releasing on November 17.

The Nintendo Switch edition will add co-op for up to four players, HD rumble, gyroscopic controls, Pro Controller support and local wireless play on top of all the long-range x-ray kill happy action you've come to expect from the venerable series.

You can check out some of our thoughts on the game's original release over here. Sniper Elite 4 will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 17 and is already currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.