Xbox has taken the lid off the games heading to the Xbox Game Pass service for the remainder of 2020, offering up a plethora of games for subscribers to the service dropping before Christmas.

Physics-based co-op puzzle game Morkredd lands today for the Console, PC and Android versions of the service, and it'll be soon joined by Bethesda's epic RPG The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on Console and Android, specifically the remastered version with all add-ons that released in 2016.

December 17 then sees the biggest drop prior to the Holidays, with Social deception game and Twitch phenenomenom Among Us and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan added to the PC service, while the Console and Android versions get Beholder: Complete Edition, vampiric action RPG Code Vein.

Deck-building game Neoverse comes to Android and Console on the same day alongside shooter My Friend Pedro to Android. Wilmot's Warehouse drops on Console and PC, Monster Train drops just on console and MotoGP 20 will be available on all three; Console, Android and PC on the same day to round things up.

A few titles leave at the end of the year too, so make sure to get in some time with Farming Simulator 17, Football Manager 2020 and Mortal Kombat X before December 30.

You can check out a video for some of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass below, which also includes a peek at some early highlights for 2021 on the service, including all the remaining mainline Yakuza games not yet on the service and Killer Queen Black.