Sky Sports will use crowd sounds from FIFA in place of the real spectators when the Premier League returns on June 17 (via Eurogamer).

Sports games have still gone ahead in the pandemic, though fans aren’t able to attend in person. Instead, the stands have been filled with cardboard cutouts, stuffed toys, and even sex dolls. Don’t worry, the club who pulled that last stunt got hit with a hefty fine, and so, it won’t be inspiring anyone else to follow suit.

In the announcement, Sky Sports praised the team-specific crowd noise and chants from FIFA which “replicate the vibrant atmosphere of Premier League clashes, so fans don’t miss out on the noise that goes with the action.” Viewers are able to watch the matches with or without the chants.

“We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience—even if they can’t be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends,” said Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster.

