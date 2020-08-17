Sports Story, the sequel to role-playing sports adventure title, Golf Story, has been delayed.

“We want to take some more time to work on Sports Story and ensure that everything makes it into the game,” explained Sidebar Games, and expressed that it is “sad” that the game won’t arrive when it was originally planned. “The game has become rather ambitious and we are excited about how it could turn out. But the price is currently being paid as we try to make our plans into reality,” it continued in its post to Twitter, and added that it is “eager to reveal the results” of its tireless efforts.

Golf Story is a tongue-in-cheek RPG where the battle and combat encounters have been swapped out for golfing. Exploring eight areas, the player is able to level up their skills and buy pricier equipment which will help them discover treasure or unlock new zones. Its sequel will include a number of sports with silly slapstick twists, like tennis, soccer, golf, and baseball, and will once again be exclusive to Switch. The delay is disheartening for the team and for fans, but the extra time will let the game shine when it launches.

Sports Story is coming to Nintendo Switch.