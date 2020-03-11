Blackfox Studios’ Dreadlands has entered Early Access on PC, and it offers a very unique apocalypse scenario with strategic online skirmishes.

Dreadlands is the studio’s debut game, but publisher Fatshark is known for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Warhammer - End Times: Vermintide, and Escape Dead Island. In the end times, everyone is scrambling and striving to survive, seeking a strange element named Glonithium. Or, Glow, for short. It’s a little Borderlands-esque, only if the fart jokes were swapped for turn-based tactical skirmishes between factions. There are the Scrappers, the Tribe-kin, and the forthcoming Skarbacks. Each of these gangs have their own individual stories so players will get to know their worldview, mentality, culture, and priorities.

All of this takes place in a shared world. “With Dreadlands we want to take the online elements of an MMO or a shared world shooter and combine it with addictive turn-based gameplay,” said creative director Peter Nilsson. Players are able to engage with each other in PvE or PvP battles, and Action Points let the characters move, attack, and employ special abilities in their turn as they like. Also, there are Tactic Cards that cause interesting effects in combat, and opponents may be manipulated in the intriguing Morale mechanic.

Blackfox Studios assures there will be new co-op and PvP seasons in the future, as well as an endless dungeon, base building and management, and collaborative Glow Hunt missions.

Dreadlands is in Early Access now.