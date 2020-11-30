Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary of late, and in doing so has been offering fans a delve into its own history including a new video focusing on the studio's various consoles it's made over the years and has shown off a prototype that's never been shown in public before.

The video (spotted by Nintendo Life) is hosted by Sega producer Hiroyuki Miyazaki and takes us on a brief history tour of Sega's various consoles including at 11:10 of the video where he introduces us to the console. Known as the Sega Venus internally, it was so named to keep to the trend Sega had at the time of naming their consoles after planets; the only one to keep said name to the final product was, of course, the Sega Saturn. A portable Mega Drive, it sadly never got a release over here in the UK, although would be the basis for the Sega Nomad that released exclusively in the US and would accept full-sized Genesis (the US name for the MD) cartridges and allow you to play them on the go.

The whole video makes for a fascinating insight into the history of Sega consoles all the way up to their final one, the Dreamcast which launched in 1999 and is well worth your time. Of course, make sure you pop on subtitles if you're not a native Japanese speaker and you can check out the 23 minute video for yourself below.