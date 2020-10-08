Sega may be looking at launching a mini version of its 1998 console; the Sega Dreamcast if comments by Sega Japan creative producer Yosuke Okunari are anything to go by.

Mr Okunari was speaking in an interview with Japanese publication Famitsu (spotted by Ryokutya2089 and translated by Siliconera) in which he was talking about the recent launch of the Game Gear Micro earlier this year, and asked on what mini-consoles the team might work on next.

He began by stating the team were "considering everything that has been imagined by everyone" but went on to say that "It doesn’t mean we can realize all of them. We are also thinking about projects that nobody has imagined." However, he did add "I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini…”

It's certainly no guarantee, of course, with Okunari reminding us that "The projects are moved by a substantial amount of money, so we’re working first on the one that, realistically speaking, has the highest possibility." He also noted that we may be waiting a little longer for the next one, as the Game Gear Micro is only currently sold in Japan, saying: " I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world. So we won’t be able to release it at this time the next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly."

The Dreamcast launched back in 1998 in Japan and in 1999 in the West, as well as being the console that brought us Sonic Adventure, Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shenmue and many other much loved games, it was also unique for having what was known as the Visual Memory Unit or VMU—a sort of memory card that included a screen and buttons that could play mini-games when used with certain titles. Whether this would translate at all to a mini-version of the console is, of course, anyone's guess at this point.

We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of this, but we'd certainly be up for some classic Crazy Taxi action.

(via Video Games Chronicle)