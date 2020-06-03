Sega’s Game Gear Micro is a miniature version of its handheld game console released in 1990, and it comes in four colours with four sets of games (via Gematsu).

The product will launch on October 6 in Japan, priced at JP¥ 4,980, and there will be a bundle for all four colours of the Game Gear Micro, priced at JP¥ 29,980. This will also come with a Big Window Micro, which is a miniature version of the Big Window accessory released for the original Game Gear.

The black Game Gear Micro comes with Out Run, Puyo Puyo Tsu, Royal Stone, and Sonic the Hedgehog. The blue Game Gear Micro offers Baku Baku Animal: Sekai Shiikugakari Senshuken, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic & Tails, and Sylvan Tale. The yellow Game Gear Micro includes Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux, Shining Force, Shining Force II, and Shining Force: Final Conflict. Finally, the red Game Gear Micro gets Columns, The G.G. Shinobi, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible, and Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special.

