New gameplay footage has been released for H.R. Giger-inspired horror FPS Scorn, showcasing almost 15 minutes of the title running on Xbox Series X.

The footage, which you can see below, shows off some of the icky and certainly gory scenery you'll be traversing during your time with the game, alongside a few of the nightmareish horrors you'll be facing off against. Even your weapon is far from the norm, and it's shown to have both offensive uses and the ability to be... adjusted(?) in order to use it as a tool to open paths and solve puzzles.

Check out the footage for yourself below. Scorn is currently set for release on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2021.