Developer Happy Giant has announced that it will be partnering up with publisher Big Sugar to release VR adventure Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual and confirming that it'll be coming to PC VR platforms as well as PSVR following its launch on Oculus Quest this June.

This brand new comedy VR adventure will be the first all-new Sam & Max game in a decade, and will have you joining the popular rabbit-and-dog duo in a new case that, naturally, will utilise a bunch of VR-specific mechanics that includes an assortment of Freelance Police Academy training exercises as they hunt for a new partner for their latest cas.

The development team includes Sam & Max's original creator Steve Purcell consulting on the game's story, game design and art and Peter Chan and Mike Stemmle who both worked on the original 1992 LucasArts game Sam & Max Hit the Road. Sam & Max themselves will also be voiced by their long-time voice actors David Nowlin and Dave Boat.

The game was previously announced back in the summer of 2020, seemingly as an Oculus Quest exclusive, but the new publishing deal means that the game will now also release on PC VR platforms including SteamVR and Viveport Infinity later this year and a PlayStation VR version is scheduled for "early 2022."

To celebrate the news, Happy Giant has also published a new gameplay video of Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual, which you can see below. The game will launch first on Oculus Quest VR platforms in June 2021.