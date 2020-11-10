Classic point-and-click adventure duo Sam & Max are returning in a remastering of their first Telltale Games offering called Sam & Max Save the World Remastered, heading to Nintendo Switch and PC next month.

The remaster is coming care of Skunkape Games, who are a small development team made up of former Telltale staffers who worked on the original game including original Telltale co-founder Dan Connors, with the studio acquiring the Sam and Max rights after Telltale shuttered its doors back in 2018.

The original game was named Sam & Max Season One when it released episodically, and sees the titular duo investigate a wacky hypnosis plots with all the offbeat humour and puzzles they're known for. Improvements for this remaster include support for modern widescreen resolutions in 16:9 aspect ratio, dynamic lighting, improved lip syncing, re-encoded audio from the original source files and even tweaks to the character models with Sam & Max creator from the comics Steve Purcell's input.

Add in a new user interface, some tweaking of key scenes with "new acting and camerawork" and new locations as well sa all new music from composer Jared Emerson-Johnson, the team promise this will feel like a game made in 2020 rather than 2006.

Finally, those who own the original Sam & Max: Season One on Steam, GOG or even the original Telltale Store will be eligible for a 50% discount when the game launches until December 31. Those with accounts on Steam and GOG will naturally be able to get the discount just by logging in there, but those who purchased directly from the original Telltale Games will have to keep an eye on the Skunkape Twitter account for updates.

Check out a trailer for the game below. Sam & Max Save the World Remastered is set to release on Nintendo Switch and PC on December 2.