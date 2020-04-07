A remaster of Saints Row: The Third is on its way to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in May (via Polygon).

Sperasoft is the studio behind the remaster of the highly-rated open-world action game, and the updated version will offer “retextured environments, character models and visual effects, enhanced graphics and a new lighting engine.” It will also add in remastered versions of its three expansion packs and its DLCs with the remaster of the base game. All of this will be priced at $39.99 when the game releases on May 22.

We thought the original Saints Row: The Third was “very smart at being stupid,” and a spokesperson has affirmed that all of the humour will stay the same in the remaster. “It's the thrill of the new that gives Saints Row: The Third an irresistible forward momentum. There's always a new and crazy weapon of mass destruction just around the corner, always a fresh way to customise your character or your allies,” we described the ineffable silliness of Saints Row: The Third.

“You can tweak vehicles to make them faster or more powerful, allowing you to simply bulldoze any vehicles foolish enough to get in your way. You'll fly above the tallest skyscraper and jump out, knowing that you'll have a parachute to save you from being a fleshy pavement decoration.” Volition is in ‘deep development’ of a new Saints Row game, and though we haven’t heard much from the studio since its announcement, perhaps we’ll get a sneak peek in the coming months now E3 2020 is no more.

