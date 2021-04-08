Square Enix has released a seven minute gameplay trailer ahead of next week's release of SaGa Frontier Remastered.

An enhanced version of the classic 1997 PlayStation JRPG directed by Final Fantasy veteran Akitoshi Kawazu, the Remaster includes not only a modern graphical upgrade, but also new features including an entire new protagonist in Fuse with an entire story chapter dedicated to him, as well as new events for the existing seven heroes each of which have their own goals and endings which can be played in almost any order.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, SaGa Frontier Remastered is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile from next week, April 15. Meanwhile fellow classic Square JRPG Secret of Mana will be getting a remastered release of its own in June.