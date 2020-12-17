Developer Sumo Digital has released a title update for platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure that enables online multiplayer for the game.

The title has supported local multiplayer from launch, but online functionality was disabled at last minute to ensure the "very best experience" for players. However, the update is now available, and lets you play both the entire adventure with up to three online friends as well as ten multiplayer-exclusive stages that will require teamwork and co-operation to get through.

The online multiplayer also works cross-platform, meaning you can invite chums who have the game on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 into your game regardless of system, and also includes an option to transfer your PlayStation 4 progress to PlayStation 5 should you upgrade your system later by heading to the Extras menu in the PS4 version.

We'd definitely reccomend it too - we enjoyed our time with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as you can read in Josh's review. The update and game are both available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and you can check out a music video created by Sumo Digital to celebrate the update below.