Developer Double Eleven has offered an update on the console version of popular PC survival game Rust, confirming that it won't make the game's originally planned 2020 release.

In a statement on the developer's blog, the studio apologised for the delay, and said "We love making great games and bringing them to new audiences, but that sometimes means taking a bit longer to get it right than we originally planned and comes at the unfortunate cost of the disappointment and trust of those who were so keen to play it upon launch."

As to the lack of updates on the title prior to the delay, Double Eleven said "As much as engaging with players is extremely important, we believe it also has to be meaningful and as we’ve been working away behind the scenes, we haven’t felt ready to share anything with you yet."

The studio also mentioned the challenges of working from home thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, saying "We’ve felt very fortunate to be able to keep doing what we love. We’ve always had some remote workers but moving the entire company home to keep everyone safe has presented challenges as we’ve found new ways to work with each other in the new normal that this year had in store for us."

The studio hopes to share more information on the console versions of Rust soon, and hopes to bring the game to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (and, presumably, playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) in 2021.