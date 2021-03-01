Double Eleven has released a new trailer for the console version of PC survival hit Rust showcasing what Xbox and PlayStation owners have to look forward to when the game launches later in the year.

The trailer comes along at the same time as a new Twitter account specifically for the console edition of the game, which is also holding a limited closed beta to test technical items including server stability. Interested parties who want in are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter on the game's official website for a chance to be selected, with an FAQ revealing the Limited Beta test will run until March 29, 2021.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Rust Console Edition doesn't have a release date yet, only recently being delayed into this year, but when it does land it's expected to launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.