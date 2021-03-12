Double Eleven has released a pair of new videos showing survival sim Rust: Console Edition running on an Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The videos include six minutes from the Xbox version, including a pitched battle between a team of survivors as they assault an installation which also sees them take on a tank. Creating and utilising the perfect loadout to match your playstyle will be crucial to your survival.

The PlayStation footage runs to a lengthier seventeen minutes, and conversely gives us an idea of what it feels like from being the raiders to being the raidees. According to the description the footage is uncut with the deaths intentional as Double Eleven want to show "a variety of different strategies and approaches when it comes to raiding a base or defending yourself from one" and to showcase a wide variety of armours and weapons in the console edition.

Check out both videos for yourself below. Though there's no specific date just yet, Rust: Console Edition is set to launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this Spring, 2021.