Publisher Modus Games and developer Jutsu Games have announced that medieval open-world crime game Rustler will head to consoles later this year, following its current stint on PC in Early Access.

The game sees you take on the role of Guy who will be going havoc in a world described as a medieval land taking on absurd quests, causing chaos and escaping the law-enforcing Knights in a manner described by the publisher as "Grand Theft Horse" — that is to say a top down view evoking the gameplay of the original Grand Theft Auto games prior to the third one.

You'll be rising up from local brigand to Grand Champion and get to play with a host of weapons given a time-appropriate twist, such as swords, crossbows and even holy hand grenades. You'll also be accompanied on your adventures by your ally Buddy and in a nod to GTA's famous radio stations even be able to hire a Bard to ride along with you performing tunes like a human jukebox.

You can check out a trailer for the game below. Rustler is out now in early access on PC, and will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later in 2021.