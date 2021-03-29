Developer Double Eleven has announced that multiplayer sandbox survival game Rust Console Edition will launch on May 21.

The game will also be available in several editions, with a pre-order bonus of a Future Weapons and Tools pack for the standard and Day One Physical Edition, a Deluxe Edition that has the base game, three days of early access, closed beta access, staging branch access and the Future Weapons and Tools pack, or an Ultimate Edition that includes all the above plus 1100 Rust Coins and an Elite Combat Skin Pack.

It's also worth noting that Rust Console Edition has been designed as a "seperate experience" from its PC cousin, so don't necessarily expect updates to follow along exactly with what's available on PC, but Double Eleven promise an "exceptional Rust experience designed for consoles and their players."

Check out a release date trailer for yourself below. Rust Console Edition lands on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from May 21, 2021.