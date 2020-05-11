The official Mafia Twitter account has been reactivated after lying dormant for years, sparking speculation that Hangar 13 is up to something.

Moreover, Take-Two Interactive submitted three trademarks in relation to the Mafia IP in the latter half of last year. Two of the trademarks are for “Mafia” and their respective logos. The first one is identical to the font used for the first two entries in the franchise, but, the second one uses a different font. The third trademark references Mafia 2 and uses an identical logo from 2010.

Neither Hangar 13 nor Take-Two Interactive have officially acknowledged the rating, so we still need to take its appearance with a pinch of salt. Once we get a confirmation from either party, you’ll be the first to know.

