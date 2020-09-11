Ubisoft has announced that upcoming free-to-play roller derby game Roller Champions will be releasing in 'Early 2021' slipping slightly out of its original 2020 target.

In a video update shared yesterday as part of Ubisoft Forward, the developers also announced the 'Blueprint Initiative' where—starting in October— the team intend to provide more behind the scenes insight and development updates on gameplay, art, lore and more as well as allowing fans to influence the development on the game by interacting with the team on social media.

You can check out the latest video for the game below. Roller Champions is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in Early 2021.