Free-to-play shooter Rogue Company has welcomed its latest playable character in the form of archery prodigy Seeker in the game's latest update.

As you've no doubt gathered by now, Seeker's signature weapon is a bow which he can use to fire an arrow scanner that helps his team see enemies through walls, as well as sticky sensors and devastating bounce grenades. Seeker also comes along with a new map called Hollows, set in a secret launch facility for a stealth platform.

You can check out Seeker's introductory video as well as one for the new map below and find the full patch notes right over here. The Seeker Update is out now in Rogue Company which is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.