Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company next month, as announced by parent company Take-Two Interactive (via DualShockers).

In 1998, brothers Dan and Sam Houser set up their own subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive from the remnants of British video game publisher BMG Interactive, calling it ‘Rockstar Games.’ The publisher then went on to produce the incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto games, along with Bully, Max Payne 3, Red Dead Redemption, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Dan Houser is credited as a writer on almost all of these games, and one would assume that he has a hand in the development of (the not quite confirmed) Grand Theft Auto VI. However, Take-Two Interactive published a statement that said he has been off duty since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, and that Houser will be leaving Rockstar Games in little over a month’s time.

“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company,” read the statement. “We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.” Houser will leave on March 11, and it is unknown what his next venture will be.

