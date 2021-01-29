Developer Psyonix has announced a partnership with the NFL to bring an NFL Superbowl LV Celebration event to Rocket League next week.

As per the blog post, the centerpiece of the event will be the limited-time Gridiron mode, a 4x4 mode where the traditional ball is replaced with an American football that, when hit, will attach to your roof, and you've got to try and get it to the goal without being "tackled" by another car. Do so successfully and you score 7 points for your team, or 3 if you knock the ball in while it's loose.

There's also three Event Challenges during the celebrations that can be completed in order to earn the Gridiron Guru title, some NFL branded wheels and 20,000XP. Players will also be able to grab the NFL Fan Pack which includes some officially licensed decals and more from the in-game shop.

The NFL Superbowl LV Celebration runs in Rocket League from February 2 through to February 8 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.