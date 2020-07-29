Roblox Corporation says it’s expecting $250 million in revenue in 2020, and that the game has attained 150 million monthly players (via MCV/Develop).

“The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox Corporation, during the game’s sixth annual developer conference. “Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse.”

In an interview in 2018, Baszucki explained that the game is part of a new “human co-experience” movement which will surpass the popularity and possibilities of gaming. “Right when we started, we imagined a new category of people doing things together. A category that involved friends, like social networking; a category that involved immersive 3-D, like gaming; a category that involved cool content, like a media company; and finally a category that had unlimited creation, like a building toy,” he elaborated.

These tools and services “aimed at empowering its global community of creators to more easily collaborate and build immersive and massive 3D experiences” will act as the foundations for this movement. The company is planning to premiere a talent marketplace by the end of 2020, which will connect developers with other developers based on the skills they require.

Furthermore, Roblox Corporation expects $250 million to be generated through the online game platform and game creation system in 2020. This, plus the ability to monetise games through engagement, is a very significant sign that the company has ambitions to carve out this “human co-experience” niche.

