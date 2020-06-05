Ring Fit Adventure, the sensational exergame for the Nintendo Switch, is closing in on one million units sold since launch in Japan, and had an exceptionally successful week in May (via DualShockers).

In the last week of May, 40,000 copies of the game were sold in Japan, which resulted in a 236 per cent rise in sales. This means that Ring Fit Adventure is nearing one million lifetime units sold in the country. Not to Dragaux about it, but that’s astonishing.

Ring Fit Adventure is available for the Nintendo Switch.

