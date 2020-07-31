Carrion, the reverse horror game from Phobia Game Studio, has sold more than 200,000 copies since its launch last week.

The game has also been played by “hundreds of thousands of players” on Xbox Game Pass, to the delight of the developer. To celebrate, publisher Devolver Digital has released a “Behind the Screams” video with the creature from Carrion, which is a bit bizarre but very on brand for Devolver.

In the game, the player controls this red blob of… something which escapes its confines in a research facility. It maims, murders, and devours all of the scientists and soldiers who get in its way, and learns how to use new abilities when it claims its genetic code, stored in labs for study. For example, it learns how to camouflage itself, or it learns how to harden its skin for a shielding effect from fire and bullets. It grows ever larger, and this “vengeful plate of spaghetti and meatballs sucked into a vacuum cleaner” enacts its revenge on the humans that thought they could capture it. Josh thought it was good ol' fun in his review.

Carrion is out now for PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Watch the “Behind the Screams” video below.