This week marks the launch of Housemarque's latest PlayStation exclusive shooter Returnal, and to mark the occasion we've been treated to a dramatic launch trailer that sets the tone for Selene's time-twisting fight for survival.

In case you need a quick refresher, astronaut Selene has crash-landed on the mysterious alien planet of Atropos, and soon enough discovers she's also trapped in a mysterious time loop where every time she dies she finds herself back at the crash site on this hostile alien world, and must survive plenty of dangerous enemies, discover mysterious alien artifacts and explore an ever-shifting world that seems to change on every loop.

A more narrative-driven affair from the Resogun developers, expect no less intense gunplay and bullet-hell action in this one, and you'll have to keep an eye out for secret doors, hidden switches and other rewards off the beaten path in order to upgrade your firepower and abilities and keep one step ahead of the beasties trying to kill you. While you're at it, you'd better investigate just why an unusually ordinary looking house seems to have made it onto the planet too.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Returnal launches exclusively for the PlayStation 5 this Friday, April 30.