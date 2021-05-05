Developer Housemarque has announced that Returnal will be getting its first post-launch patch later this evening, but has also warned players to switch off their PS5's auto-updates if they're in the middle of a run.

A tweet from the developer's Twitter account announced the news and says that it'll reveal patch notes along with the update itself at around 8pm UK time, but if you're in the middle of a run when it drops it appears you will be booted back to the game's menu and lose any run that may be in progress.

So if you want to keep your run, you should turn off auto-updates by going into your console's Settings>Saved Data and Game/App Settings>Automatica Updates menu and turning off the Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode checkboxes, then put them back on (or update the game manually) once said run has finished.

Though there's no details what's in the patch just yet, it does come among calls from fans to add a save and quit option to the rouge-lite shooter, to which the studio responded to a thread on Reddit via Twitter saying "We hear the community and we love you all. Nothing to announce now, but keep playing and enjoying the challenge as you can."

We're pretty big fans of Returnal round here, which launched on the PlayStation 5 last week. Josh scored it a 9 and you can read his review just over here.