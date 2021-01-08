Housemarque has released the latest episode of their ongoing HouseCast series taking a look behind the scenes of its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive shooter, Returnal.

In the latest episode, Marketing Director Mikael Haveria sits down once more with Game Director Harry Krueger, and this time the pair talk about the studio transferring their arcade-like 2D shooting experience from previous titles such as Resogun into the third person action of Returnal, including the challenges of adding verticality & traversal to their winning formula.

Over some new gameplay footage, Krueger mentions how they wanted the controls to feel natural, saying "players should not have to be that fully mindful and aware of what their fingers are doing , it should be a natural extension, an intutive action that comes from just translating from what you want to do to it happening on screen."

The pair also show off the game's utilisation of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, and how you'll be able to use the adpative triggers on weapons that will allow you to press them halfway to shoot in the default way, or press the triggers all the way in for an alternative fire mode. However, if you prefer a more traditional controller layout, you'll be able to customise your controls as you see fit.

You can check out the full video for yourself below and watch the previous episode over here. Returnal is set for release exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2021.