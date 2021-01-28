Time-twisting shooter Returnal has been delayed by just over a month, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have announced.

The game had originally been scheduled to release in mid-March, but as per the official PlayStation Twitter account the third-person shooter has been delayed into April "in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque."

It's certainly a bit of a shame, as it's shaping up pretty well — showing off some of the game's weapons and time-loop mechanics in a recent trailer. Still, based on the quality of developer Housemarque's previous titles such as the excellent Resogun, we can very much forgive a few extra weeks wait to give it the spit-shine it needs.

All being well then, Returnal will now launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2021.