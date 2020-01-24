Apex Legends is almost one year old, and to celebrate the occasion, Respawn Entertainment will offer a whole lot of goodies when its fourth season commences on February 4 (via Eurogamer).

As per usual, the Battle Pass will be refreshed for the fourth season—titled Assimilation— with all-new “Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more!” The developer will also offer free login gifts to celebrate the anniversary when Assimilation begins on February 4. These are a Year 1 Origami Flyer charm, Year 1 Loyalty badge, and 10,000 experience points for your first match of the day, and that’s available each day. The Loyalty badge will have three variants depending on when the player first arrived in Kings Canyon, which is quite cool.

The new hero dropping into the game is Forge, a brawler with a sponsorship from the fictional Hammond Robotics corporation. “Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission,” read the description for the new Legend. There will be the introduction of the Sentinel, a bolt-action sniper rifle that “feels really powerful” due to an interesting charging mechanic. “Big map changes” are on the cards, much like the previous seasons, but the most significant news is how Ranked mode will be overhauled for Season 3: Meltdown.

Ranked Series 3 will be held for three months but split into two, with a soft reset. As such, Split 1 will take place in World’s Edge whereas Split 2 will be in Kings Canyon. The soft reset will move players down by one and a half Tiers, once when Split 1 ends, and again when Split 2 ends. And, Respawn Entertainment is impressed by the number of players making it to Apex Predator, the highest Tier available. However, it does cause differentiating between these top-class players difficult, so there will be a new Tier between Diamond and Apex Predator. This is Master Tier, and will require 10,000 Ranked points to achieve. The top 500 players of each platform will be deemed the Apex Predators, and so it is possible to be bumped down or up into Apex Predator as players gain points. Read all of the changes in the notes here.

“Thank you again for all of your support over the past year, we have a lot more in store for Apex Legends and couldn’t be happier to have you along for the ride,” said Respawn Entertainment. Season 4: Assimilation will kick off on February 4.

Apex Legends is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

