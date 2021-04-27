Capcom has announced a slight change to its schedule for the upcoming Resident Evil Village multi-format demo, following feedback from fans on the recent PlayStation-exclusive ones.

A tweet from the game's official Twitter accoun reads: "We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60 minutes multi-platform RE Village demo." As a result, the demo will now be available from May 2 at 1am UK time all the way through past the game's launch date until May 10 at 1am UK time.

Previously, the demo had been planned to only be available for a 24 hour window for May 2, but the previous two weekends saw two 30-minute demos made available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for only 8 hours which, while making for what we're sure was a lot of buzz online, came under wide critcism from fans who just weren't able to get their hands on the demo and find the time in their schedule to play it in the tiny window it was available.

Hopefully, this much-welcome news means that this weekend's demo—which will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC and will allow players to spend their 60-minutes of allocated playtime how they want between the Village and Castle areas— will allow far more fans to get some hands on time with the game before (or a few days after) Resident Evil Village launches on those same systems on May 7.