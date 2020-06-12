Capcom announced Resident Evil Village in last night’s The Future of Gaming event, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021.

Priding itself on the “most realistic and terrifying graphics to date” with the power of the next generation of hardware, Resident Evil Village will use the RE Engine like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. “Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares,” read the description of the eighth entry into the series.

“Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare,” it concluded. Oooooooo. I don’t know why Ethan goes to a spooky village for help, instead of ringing up his mum or someone and seeking safety there. But, that wouldn’t have made for an exciting game. There would have probably been tea and biscuits, though.



This odd village is populated by people who are haunted by monsters and mysterious events. New foes will stalk Ethan to trap him in this new nightmare, and the village itself is “a character in its own right.” And, in first-person perspective, the juicy, grisly graphics of Resident Evil Village will be front and centre to the experience. The trailer makes the hellish village look out of this world, with oozing carcasses, decadent mansions, and werewolves. Yes, Capcom did it. They put werewolves in Resident Evil.

Resident Evil Village will receive an update in August, so watch this space for more. The game is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and will launch in 2021. Watch the trailer below.