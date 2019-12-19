Supernatural survival horror sequel Remothered: Broken Porcelain has been given a suitably spooky trailer in time for the festive season, giving a jump-scary look at the halls of the Ashmann Inn where the game takes place.

Taking place before and after 2018's Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Broken Porcelain sees you playing as Linn, who was expelled from an all-girls boarding school and forced to work as a maid in the Ashmann Inn, only to find the building has a terrible history and an ominous presence willing to keep its secrets hidden for good. Also returning from the first game is that game's protagonist, Rosemary, who's still searching for a missing girl who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Check out the trailer for yourself below - but be warned for jump scares. Remothered: Broken Porcelain is set for a 2020 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.