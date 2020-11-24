Rockstar Games has announced that it'll launch a standalone version of Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer component Red Dead Online next week, on December 1.

The new version will be available to anyone who doesn't already own Red Dead Redemption 2 and will let new cowboys saddle up without having to have the single player story mode featuring Arthur Morgan attached, and they'll still be able to enjoy all the current and future updates for the game including the Specialist Roles, the A Land of Opportunities online story missions and everything else.

The standalone game client will require up to 123GB of disk space mind, so it's not small. But the good news is, you'll also be able to unlock the story mode later if you decide you want to check out Arthur Morgan's tale as a seperate purchase (which we did rather enjoy.)

Red Dead Online will be available from each format's respective store—PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Epic Games Store and Steam—on December 1 and will be playable via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware. For the initial launch, the game will be offered at a massive 75% discount at $4.99 until February 15, 2021.